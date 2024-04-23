Noesen recorded 17 penalty minutes in a 5-3 win in Game 2 against the Islanders on Monday.
Noesen spent five minutes in the box in the first period after dropping the gloves against Kyle MacLean before also snagging a 10-minute misconduct in the final minute of the game. The 31-year-old Noesen ended the regular season on a 20-game goal drought before finding the back of the net in Game 1. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting consistent offensive production out of the Texas native.
