Noesen (shoulder) mixed in on the fourth line and saw time on the second power-play unit during the Hurricanes' practice Thursday.
Noesen was working with a primarily NHL-leaning group, which suggests he is recovered from a Grade 3 shoulder separation he sustained versus the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 30-year-old saw time in the top six last season, but it's his power-play role as a net-front presence that gives him some deep-league fantasy appeal. The forward had 36 points in 78 regular-season games a year ago, including 15 power-play points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Suffers Grade 3 shoulder separation•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Leaves Game 4 with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Offers helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Strikes on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Provides marker in Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Registers two helpers in victory•