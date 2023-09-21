Noesen (shoulder) mixed in on the fourth line and saw time on the second power-play unit during the Hurricanes' practice Thursday.

Noesen was working with a primarily NHL-leaning group, which suggests he is recovered from a Grade 3 shoulder separation he sustained versus the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 30-year-old saw time in the top six last season, but it's his power-play role as a net-front presence that gives him some deep-league fantasy appeal. The forward had 36 points in 78 regular-season games a year ago, including 15 power-play points.