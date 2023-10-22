Noesen notched two assists, including on the power play, with three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Noesen has more than made up for his slow start to the season by rattling off three straight multi-point efforts. He's up to a goal and five helpers through six outings, with two of his points coming on the power play. The 30-year-old has added five shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating. Noesen will likely remain on the second line until Sebastian Aho (upper body) is cleared to return to the lineup.