Noesen notched a pair of assists versus the Islanders in Sunday's Game 4 clash.

Noesen has been a solid producer for the Canes in the postseason with two goals and two assists, all of which were earned with the man advantage. There is little reason to expect Noesen to be dropped from the No. 1 power-play unit at this point, so he should continue providing top-end fantasy value in that role.

