Noesen (illness) saw 7:25 of ice time in his return to the lineup in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

Noesen played an uneventful game against the Blues with no hits, no PIM and only two shots on net. His 7:25 TOI was essentially half of what he has played over the past month. Noesen was on the ice for the only goal Carolina allowed and ended up with a minus-1 rating. The 30-year old forward will look to bounce back against the Ducks on Thursday but will most likely continue to play a bottom-six role.