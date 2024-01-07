Noesen returns to the lineup in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.
Noesen played an uneventful game against the Blues with no hits, no PIM and only two shots on net. He played only 7:25 minutes of ice time, essentially half of what he has played over the past month. Noesen was on the ice for the only goal allowed and ended up with a minus-1 rating. The 30-year old forward looks to bounce back against the Ducks on Thursday but will most likely continue to play a bottom-six role without any power-play time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: In lineup Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Game-time decision•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Not playing Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Under the weather•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Two-point effort in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Pots equalizer Saturday•