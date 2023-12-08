Noesen scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Noesen tallied off a set play, with Jack Drury winning a faceoff to Jaccob Slavin. Noesen tipped in the shot to earn his fourth point over the last five games. The 30-year-old forward has been fairly reliable in a bottom-six role this season, picking up seven goals, eight assists, 35 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-7 rating through 26 appearances. He also sees time on the second power-play unit, giving him a path to fantasy rosters in deeper formats.