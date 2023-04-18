Noesen scored the game-winning power-play goal versus the Islanders in Game 1 on Monday.
Noesen has found the back of the net in two of the last three games, including the end of the regular season. This season was the first time in his career that Noesen found himself in a significant power-play role, racking up 15 points with the man advantage this year.
