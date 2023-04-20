Noesen netted a goal in Carolina's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Noesen's marker came on the power play and put Carolina up 2-0 midway through the second period. He's picked the perfect time to get hot, supplying three goals over his last four contests, including two markers in two playoff outings. During the regular season, Noesen contributed 13 goals and 36 points in 78 appearances.