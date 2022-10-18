Noesen recorded two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Noesen was a healthy scratch for the season opener, but he's played in each of the last two games with Ondrej Kase (concussion) out. In Monday's contest, Noesen helped out on an Andrei Svechnikov power-play goal in the second period and Jordan Martinook's tally in the third. Noesen has added seven shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating despite seeing just fourth-line usage at even strength.