Noesen picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Noesen has emerged as a power-play specialist for the Hurricanes, logging time with the top unit. He's earned two of his three assists this year with the man advantage while adding seven shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in three contests. Considering he saw just eight games in the previous two years combined, his newfound role is an impressive turnaround. That said, the Texas native would likely be at risk of slipping out of the lineup if head coach Rod Brind'Amour wants to shake things up on offense.