Noesen earned a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Noesen has a unique fantasy profile because he's utilized on the No. 1 power-play unit but otherwise shows up on the fourth line for 5-on-5 shifts. A sneaky offensive producer, Noesen has earned eight goals, 15 assists and a plus-7 rating through 45 games, and 12 of his points have taken place on the man advantage.
