Noesen tacked on an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Noesen was the secondary distributor on Andrei Svechnikov's go-ahead goal in the second period. It was a strong way to finish the month for Noesen, as he heads into December riding a three-game point streak. The Texas native has a modest 10 points through 22 games, though six of those points have taken place on the man advantage.