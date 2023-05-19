Noesen scored a power-play goal on five shots and added six hits in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Noesen tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, leading to nearly four full frames of overtime hockey. The tally snapped his three-game point drought. The 30-year-old forward has earned seven points through 12 playoff contests, and five of those points have come with the man advantage as he continues to excel as a net-front presence. He's added 18 shots, 32 hits, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating.