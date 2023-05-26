Noesen suffered a Grade 3 shoulder separation in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Florida in Game 4, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Grade 3 is the most serious of shoulder separations as it is a complete tear of both the AC (acromioclavicular) and CC (coracoclavicular) ligaments. Noesen had 13 goals and 36 points in 78 regular-season games, including seven tallies and eight helpers on the power play. Noesen chipped in with four goals and four assists in 15 playoff games as he saw plenty of action on the top line. No timetable was given for Noesen's return.