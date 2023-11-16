Noesen scored his fourth goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

The veteran checking forward spoiled Carter Hart's shutout bid midway through the second period, blasting home a one-timer on a pass from Tony DeAngelo, but it was all the offense Carolina could muster. Noesen has found the back of the net three times in the last seven games, and on the season he already has 10 points through 16 contests. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he delivered a career-high 13 goals and 36 points in 78 games, and while he is part of the second power-play unit right now, this is still a heady pace for Noesen given his fourth-line role at even strength.