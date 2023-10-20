Noesen recorded two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Noesen set up goals by Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the third period. This was Noesen's second multi-point effort in a row. The Texas native has a goal, three assists, four shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through five outings overall. He continues to see second-line usage while Sebastian Aho's (upper body) absence leads to a lineup shuffle.