Noesen recorded two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.
Noesen set up goals by Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the third period. This was Noesen's second multi-point effort in a row. The Texas native has a goal, three assists, four shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through five outings overall. He continues to see second-line usage while Sebastian Aho's (upper body) absence leads to a lineup shuffle.
