Noesen scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Predators.
The 30-year-old got Carolina on the board midway through the first period, tipping home a Jack Drury shot in the final seconds of a man advantage situation. Noesen has been productive over the last few weeks, piling up four goals and eight points in the last nine games, but his lack of consistent power-play time will make it tough for him to sustain that pace.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Pots equalizer Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Scores early in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Opens scoring in Friday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Supplies only offense in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Hot start to season•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Notches two points in win•