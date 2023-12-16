Noesen scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Predators.

The 30-year-old got Carolina on the board midway through the first period, tipping home a Jack Drury shot in the final seconds of a man advantage situation. Noesen has been productive over the last few weeks, piling up four goals and eight points in the last nine games, but his lack of consistent power-play time will make it tough for him to sustain that pace.