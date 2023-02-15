Noesen scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Capitals.

The 'Canes only had the man advantage for 31 seconds the entire night, but Noesen made those seconds count as he tipped home a Brady Skjei point shot midway through the second period for the night's final goal. Noesen has multi-point performances in two of the last three games, but his bottom-six role at even strength limits his fantasy upside even as he seems to have found a home on the Carolina power play. On the season, the 30-year-old journeyman has 10 goals and 27 points through 50 games, with about half that production (seven goals, six helpers) coming on the PP.