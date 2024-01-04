Noesen didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Noesen's absence from Thursday's practice leaves his status for Friday's game versus the Capitals up in the air. Check back for confirmation on Noesen's status prior to puck drop against Washington.
