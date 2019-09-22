Hurricanes' Stelio Mattheos: Back with team
Mattheos has been added to Carolina's training camp roster, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mattheos was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in June. His addition to the Hurricanes' camp roster is an indication that the 20-year-old is nearing a return, but it remains to be seen what exactly the plan is for Mattheos moving forward. Nonetheless, this is very positive news for the young winger.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.