Mattheos has been added to Carolina's training camp roster, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mattheos was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in June. His addition to the Hurricanes' camp roster is an indication that the 20-year-old is nearing a return, but it remains to be seen what exactly the plan is for Mattheos moving forward. Nonetheless, this is very positive news for the young winger.

