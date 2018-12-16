Hurricanes' Stelio Mattheos: Playing well in WHL
Mattheos had a hat trick and chipped in an assist in WHL Brandon's 6-5 win over Saskatoon on Saturday.
With 26 goals (including 13 power-play tallies) and and 48 points through his first 31 games this season, Mattheos has quickly developed into one of the WHL's most dangerous players. A 2017 third-round selection of Carolina, Mattheos was drafted on the strength of his smarts and defensive play, so this offensive success is nice to see. Mattheos has a very high floor and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he will be ready to help the Hurricanes after just one season of apprenticeship at the AHL level.
