Mattheos signed a one-year, two-way deal with Carolina on Monday.

Mattheos -- who was selected by the Canes in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- is still waiting to make his NHL debut. Since turning pro following the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old blueliner has struggled to produce offensively, compiling a combined 21 points in 77 AHL games. Even if he does get into a game for Carolina, Mattheos is likely to spend the bulk of the year in the minors, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.