Hurricanes' Stelio Mattheos: Signs entry-level deal
The Hurricanes inked Mattheos to a three-year, entry-level contract Thursday.
Mattheos has dominated the WHL ranks this season, ranking sixth in the league in points (96) and fourth in goals (44). With Brandon falling short of the playoffs, the 2017 third-round pick will likely move into the AHL ranks to close out the campaign.
