Hurricanes' Stelio Mattheos: Surfaces on waivers
Mattheos was placed on waivers by Carolina on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mattheos has yet to make his NHL debut and probably won't do so in 2022-23. The 2017 third-round pick tallied just 10 points through 59 AHL appearances last year.
