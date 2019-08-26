Mattheos will miss training camp as he completes treatments for testicular cancer.

Mattheos was diagnosed with testicular cancer just two days after helping AHL Charlotte win the Calder Cup in June. The 20-year-old has since undergone surgery and completed several rounds of chemotherapy, and is expected to return to full health after his treatment is complete. Once he receives medical clearance, Mattheos will likely join the Hurricanes' minor-league affiliate for the 2019-20 campaign.