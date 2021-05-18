Lorentz notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Lorentz helped out on Teuvo Teravainen's first-period goal. The 25-year-old Lorentz had eight points in 45 regular-season contests this year, mainly as a fourth-line center. He's likely to stick in that role at least until Cedric Paquette (undisclosed) is available to return.