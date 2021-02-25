Lorentz ascended from the taxi squad to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Lorentz played in Wednesday's contest against the Lightning, recording a shot, two hits and two blocks in 11:31 of ice time. He's now skated in eight games for the Hurricanes this year, recording a lone assist, so he doesn't offer much fantasy value.
