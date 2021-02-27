Lorentz was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Lorentz has suited up for nine games with Carolina this season, including the last four contests. He's tallied one assist and 12 hits during that span. The 6-foot-4 forward will likely stay in the lineup as long as Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) is out.
