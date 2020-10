Lorentz inked a two-year, two-way deal with Carolina on Thursday.

Lorentz was with the club for the postseason but still hasn't made his NHL debut. In 61 appearances for AHL Charlotte last year, the 2015 seventh-round selection recorded 23 goals and 23 assists. The 24-year-old center should compete for a spot on the 23-man roster next season, though he may need to spend some time in the press box even if does secure a spot on the roster.