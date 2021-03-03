Lorentz scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Lorentz put the Hurricanes ahead 3-0 in the second period with his first NHL goal. The Predators got two tallies back, but they never tied the game, and Lorentz earned his first game-winning goal. The 24-year-old forward has two points, 14 hits and eight shots on net through 12 outings in a fourth-line role.
