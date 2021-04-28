Lorentz produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Lorentz has been modestly productive lately with a goal and three helpers in his last seven outings. The 25-year-old has seven points, 35 shots, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating through 38 contests as a fourth-line forward.
