The Hurricanes added Lorentz to their active roster Thursday.

Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook, Warren Foegele and Jeser Fast are all currently sidelined due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, so Lorentz is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday, skating on Carolina's third line against Tampa Bay. The 2015 seventh-round pick notched 46 points in 61 AHL appearances last season.