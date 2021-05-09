Lorentz posted an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

With one game left to play, Lorentz now has eight points (2G, 6A) in his first full NHL season. He has been skating primarily in a fourth-line role this season, however the 25-year-old Kitchener native was the second-leading scorer at AHL Charlotte last year with 23 goals and 46 points, so you could see Lorentz playing a more prominent offensive role with the Canes in the next season or two.