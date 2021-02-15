Lorentz was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Lorentz continues to shuffle between levels. His playing time will likely run out once Cedric Paquette is ready to join the Hurricanes' lineup in a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Back to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Back on active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Joins active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Placed on waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Earns two-year contract•