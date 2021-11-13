Lorentz scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
Lorentz opened the scoring at 11:14 of the second period, but that was the only one of 40 shots on net to beat Carter Hart. The 25-year-old Lorentz played on the third line with Nino Niederreiter (lower body) on injured reserve. Through 12 appearances, Lorentz has two goals, 13 shots, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating, mainly as a bottom-six option.
