Lorentz was assessed 17 penalty minutes against the Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday.
Lorentz was handed a fighting major, misconduct and instigator penalty for an insistent with New York's Jacob Trouba. It's about the only significant fantasy value the 26-year-old center has had in the postseason as he remains pointless in five games while registering just six shots, nine hits and one block.
