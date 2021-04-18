Lorentz notched just his fourth point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Despite the helper, Lorentz continues to skate mainly on the Canes' fourth line, averaging fewer than 10 minutes per game. Thus, his fantasy value remains confined to the deepest of formats only.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: First career goal is game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Rises to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Brought up from taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Back on active roster•