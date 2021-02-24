Lorentez was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
This is likely a paper move, as we expect Lorentz to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Lightning. The 24-year-old has an assist, nine hits and three blocked shots through seven games in a bottom-six role this year.
