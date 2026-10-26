The Hurricanes activated Hall (upper body) from injured reserve Monday.

Hall indicated Monday that he expected to return to game action for Tuesday's matchup against the Bruins, and his activation signals that he should officially be back in the lineup. Prior to his five-game absence, Hall had appeared in eight regular-season games, generating three goals, two assists, nine hits, eight PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 13:01 of ice time. Skyler Brind'Amour was sent to AHL Chicago to make room for Hall on the active roster.