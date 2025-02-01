Hall (illness) will be a game-time decision against Chicago on Saturday.

Hall partook in the morning skate. If he can play, it will be the first game for the 33-year-old since his trade from Chicago just eight days ago. Hall is slated to see second unit time, alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov, if he is healthy enough to play. Hall had one assist in two games with Carolina before the illness, and chipped in with nine goals and 24 points in 46 games with the Blackhawks before his trade.