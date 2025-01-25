Hall was traded to the Hurricanes from the Blackhawks as part of a three-team deal Friday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

The Avalanche are the third team in the deal, and the Blackhawks will receive their own 2025 third-round pick (traded in a previous deal) in exchange for retaining 50 percent of Mikko Rantanen's salary. The rest of the trade includes Rantanen joining Hall in Carolina while the Avalanche received Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick. Hall obviously won't be the focus of this trade, but he's a potential top-six winger that should benefit from not being the man in Carolina. He has 24 points over 46 outings with the Blackhawks this season. It's also possible Hall ends up on the fourth line, where he was playing at the end of his Chicago tenure, though the balance of the Hurricanes' offense should help him play more consistently.