Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Exits lineup again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.
Hall is presumably taking another rest day for the regular-season finale. He'll likely be fine in time to play in Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round playoff series.
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