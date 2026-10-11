Hall deposited a goal and launched four shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hall continued his solid start to the new campaign Saturday, where he tallied the Hurricanes' fourth goal of the evening. Overall, the 34-year-old winger is up to three goals, five points, 14 shots on net and eight hits across six appearances. Even in year 17, Hall has been able to showcase his offensive talent alongside Carolina's elite forward depth. The veteran winger is currently on track to secure his third consecutive season with 40-plus points. Hall is a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues for the foreseeable future.