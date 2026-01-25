Hall scored a goal and added 12 PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Hall has five goals and five assists over 13 contests in January. The 34-year-old winger got a bit heated and earned a misconduct penalty Saturday, leading to just 9:59 of ice time, his lowest mark since Nov. 15 versus the Oilers. Hall has been filling a middle-six role lately while also featuring on the power play. He's at 27 points, 85 shots on net, 30 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 52 appearances, production good enough for consideration as a depth forward in fantasy.