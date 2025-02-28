Hall scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Hall has been a Hurricane for over a month, but he's managed just two points across nine games with his new team. He saw just 11:35 of ice time Thursday, his lowest mark since he was dealt to Carolina from Chicago. The 33-year-old winger has 10 goals, 26 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 55 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are still tinkering with line combinations, and if Hall ends up in the bottom six on a long-term basis, he'll have limited upside in fantasy.