Hall banked a goal, an assist and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Hall opened the scoring at 4:06 of the first period, and he also secured the primary assist on Eric Robinson's goal with just 13 seconds remaining in the final frame. Hall saw just 12:16 of ice time in Thursday's win, as he's starting the year on the fourth line with Robinson and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. However, if Hall produces at a high level during the early portion of 2025-26, he could certainly find himself in an elevated role as the season progresses.