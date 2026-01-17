default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hall scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Panthers.

Both tallies came in the third period as Carolina broke open a 3-1 contest. Hall has found a groove in January, and over the last eight games he's delivered four goals and eight points while skating on the second line and second power-play unit.

More News