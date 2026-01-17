Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Lights lamp twice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Panthers.
Both tallies came in the third period as Carolina broke open a 3-1 contest. Hall has found a groove in January, and over the last eight games he's delivered four goals and eight points while skating on the second line and second power-play unit.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Earns two points Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Pair of points Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Scores against Philly•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Nets power-play goal in win•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Two points against former club•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Nets equalizer Friday•