Hall scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Hurricanes rested many of their regulars, allowing Hall to play a larger role. He snapped a five-game point drought with his first-period tally. The 33-year-old is at 18 goals, 22 assists, 143 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 76 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Blackhawks, which makes this Hall's best scoring season in three years. It's unclear if he'll be rested for Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Senators.