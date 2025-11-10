Hall scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The tally ended a 12-game goal drought for Hall. The 33-year-old winger has filled a variety of roles for the Hurricanes this season, often playing in the bottom six and on the second power-play unit. He's produced eight points, 25 shots on net, 10 PIM, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 15 appearances. Even with a limited role, Hall could still push for the 40-point mark if he stays healthy.